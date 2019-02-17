Indian salesman sexually harasses teen at Dubai mall

An Indian salesman has been accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl at a mall in Dubai, according to a media report.

The 31-year-old Indian spotted the girl at the shop where he worked while her mother was busy talking to another employee. According to police reports, the incident took place on November 13, 2018.

The victim said the accused grabbed a dress and pulled her to a corner in the shop before rushing to help her button it.

He then groped and touched her body inappropriately in the process, the Khaleej Times reported.

“The accused admitted during interrogation that he had helped her try on an Arabian traditional dress. While buttoning it, he said he must have touched her unintentionally while fastening the last button,” a police officer said.

He admitted that he was not authorised to help dress customers, but because his Filipina colleague was busy with the girl’s mother he decided to help, the report said.

A ruling will be pronounced on February 28, it said.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 16:43 IST