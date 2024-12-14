Indian students in Canada being asked to resubmit essential documents: Report

Indian students studying in Canada are being asked to resubmit essential documents like study permits, visas, and educational records, triggering a panic among them, Times of India reported. In the current year, 4,27,000 Indian students are studying in Canada.(Getty Images)

The request coming from Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a government department dealing with foreign students, caused distress among international students, many of whom have visas with up to two years of validity.

This development is IRCC's latest attempt as it is making its policies stricter to regulate the inflow of international students. The department also introduced the requirement of stricter finances, while exploring potential caps on student intake.

"I was a bit shocked when I received the email. My visa is valid until 2026, yet I was asked to submit all my documents again," Avinash Kaushik, a postgraduate student from Hyderabad studying in British Columbia's Surrey told ToI.

He said that authorities have sought details of their proof of attendance, marks, part-time job, etc.

Last week as well, a similar incident was reported as emails for re-submission of details were being received by students from Punjab. As some students were even asked to visit IRCC offices personally to verify their credentials, many others were left in confusion and worry.

Canada has witnessed an uptick in the enrolment of international students in the recent years, with Indians accounting for a notable percentage of the group.

In the current year, 4,27,000 Indian students are studying in Canada, a figure larger than that of United States, where 3,37,630 students are enrolled for 2024.

"We chose Canada for its welcoming environment, but this feels unfair, said Manisha Patel, a business management student in British Columbia.

Meanwhile, students are urging the IRCC department to provide clearer information on the matter, asking them to communicate in proper terms and address their concerns.

Mehbub Rajwani, an immigration consultant in Toronto, told ToI that this move from the IRCC appears to be a party of Ottawa's broader strategy to control the incoming international students.

"Caps and financial requirements being introduced are a clear signal. This move could also be to filter out genuine students as many change their designated learning institution and shift to one where there is no one restriction on attendance so they can work in Canada," he added.

The complications arising from not complying with these requests, could also mean visa cancellations. "We recommend students to follow the instructions in the emails carefully," Rajwani added.

Last month, Canada had suspended its popular Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme, ending a fast-track study permit process for international students.

The government initiative was launched in 2018 by IRCC. The scheme was brought in to simplify the visa application process for students from 14 countries, which included India as well.

Till 2022, more than 3 lakh students benefited from this initiative. The specific requirements from students in this initiative was for them to obtain a Canadian Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth CAD 20,635 and English or French language test scores.

The Justin Trudeau government's move came amid its diplomatic stand off with India.