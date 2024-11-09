Canada ends fast-track visa programme: How this move can impact Indian students

Amid an ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, Justin Trudeau's government suspended its popular Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme ending a fast-track study permit process for international students. Canada has been witnessing protests by students in several provinces, seeking relaxation in immigration policies. (Sourced)

The government initiative, which helped thousands of international students quickly secure visas for higher studies in Canada, is expected to have a severe impact on Indian students due to concerns over processing delays, who see Canada as a suitable hub for higher studies.

What is the Student Direct Stream that Canada ended?

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) was launched in 2018 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The scheme was introduced to simplify the visa application process for students from 14 countries, which included India.

Notably, the initiative benefitted thousands of Indian students who plan to move to Canada for studies every year given that they meet certain requirements.

The specified requirements under the initiative, which a student had to fulfill were obtaining a Canadian Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth CAD 20,635 and English or French language test scores.

The process was quick, concise and streamlined to facilitate quick processing and obtaining travel and stay permits in a matter of weeks, which usually takes months.

Why Canada ended the fast-track visa programme?

The Canadian government has not provided a detailed explanation as to why it ended the fast-track visa service. The move comes at a time when India and Canada's ties are strained due to the Trudeau government blaming the Indian government agents for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, the Canadian administration often addressed that the massive surge in applications from international students, particularly from India, has put significant pressure on Canada’s immigration and processing systems.

How this move would impact Indian students

India has consistently been a leading source of international students in Canada. In 2023, nearly 200,000 Indian students received study permits, making up a substantial part of Canada's international student community.

However, without a fast-track programme, Indian applicants may now experience extended waiting times for their study permits, which can be a significant setback.

Indian students now have to navigate additional hurdles to secure their study permits on time. It also becomes necessary for students to fulfil all detailed documentation requirements and submit their applications well in advance to prevent any potential delays.