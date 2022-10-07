Home / World News / India-US relationship moving in right direction, says Pentagon

India-US relationship moving in right direction, says Pentagon

world news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:30 PM IST

India-US Relations: According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website, defence relationship has emerged as a major pillar of India-US strategic partnership.

India-US Relations: Pentagon office in Washington.
India-US Relations: Pentagon office in Washington.
PTI |

The relationship between India and the United States is moving in the right direction, the Pentagon has said, noting that the two countries are particularly focused on the interoperability between their militaries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website, defence relationship has emerged as a major pillar of India-US strategic partnership. The two countries now conduct more bilateral exercises with each other than they do with any other country. Aggregate worth of defence acquisition from US Defence has crossed over USD 13 billion.

Read more: Watch| Joe Biden caught swearing on hot mic: ‘No one f**** with me’

“It's a relationship that we look forward to continuing to improve, and particularly focused on the interoperability between our two militaries,” Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Brig Gen Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

“So, I think it's moving in the right direction,” he said in response to a question.

According to the MEA website, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America in June 2016, the US recognised India as a "Major Defence Partner", which commits the country to facilitate technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners, and industry collaboration for defence co-production and co-development.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pentagon
pentagon

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out