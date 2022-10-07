Home / World News / Watch| Joe Biden caught swearing on hot mic: ‘No one f**** with me’

Watch| Joe Biden caught swearing on hot mic: 'No one f**** with me'

Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:08 PM IST

Joe Biden In Florida: In a video which has been widely shared on social media, the conversation between Joe Biden and Ray Murphy was not clearly audible.

Joe Biden In Florida: US President Joe Biden is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

US President Joe Biden was caught on a live mic while visiting severely affected parts of Florida in the aftermath of the deadly Hurricane Ian. While speaking with Fort Meyers Beach mayor Ray Murphy Joe Biden was heard jokingly saying, "no one f***s with Biden".

In a video which has been widely shared on social media, the conversation between Joe Biden and Ray Murphy was not clearly audible but when asked by NBC on the exchange, Ray Murphy laughed it off.

"It was not directed at anybody. It was just two guys talking," Ray Murphy said.

“It didn’t faze me one bit. That’s just the way two guys talk to each other from our respective backgrounds," he further said.

Watch video here:

During his visit to Florida, US President Joe Biden met with local officials and residents and delivered remarks at a joint conference with the state's Republican governor Ron DeSantis who is a vocal critic of Biden.

“Everything - this historic and titanic, unimaginable storm ripped it to pieces. You've got to start from scratch,” Joe Biden said.

The US President was accompanied by his wife First Lady Jill Biden. Hurricane Ian-related deaths rose to at least 101 in the eight days since the storm made landfall in southwest Florida.

