Watch: 'Confused' Joe Biden takes directions from first lady in awkward video

world news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:38 PM IST

Joe Biden: US first lady Dr Jill Biden was seen guiding Joe Biden, holding his hand and showing the way.

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden, with First Lady Jill Biden in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As US President Joe Biden celebrated the Americans with Disabilities Act marking Disability Pride Month at the White House on Wednesday, he was seen looking confused after his speech in the Rose Garden.

US first lady Dr Jill Biden was then seen guiding him, holding his hand and showing the way. “You go down this way,” Jill was heard saying pointing to the stairs while Joe Biden looked confused.

The video from the event was widely shared on social media just one day after Joe Biden mistakenly asked in a speech in Washington if the late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in attendance for the event. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident in August.

Watch video here:

In his speech at the White House Rose Garden, Joe Biden praised the Americans with Disabilities Act saying that it “is a testament to the character of our people, to the country. It’s proof we can work together and keep moving closer to realizing the promise of America for all Americans.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India
Thursday, September 29, 2022
