'Where's Jackie?': Joe Biden has a Joe Biden moment, again. Watch

US President Joe Biden appeared to ask if the late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in attendance for a speech he delivered in Washington on Wednesday. During his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health, Biden mistakenly asked where the congresswoman was. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident in August.

"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Rep. — Jackie, are you here?" the president said.

“Where's Jackie? I thought she was going to be here — to help make this a reality,” Joe Biden then added seemingly correcting his mistake.

On Jackie Walorski's passing away in August, Joe Biden wrote in a statement that the accident left him and first lady Jill Biden "shocked and saddened."

“I appreciated her partnership as we plan for a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health this fall that will be marked by her deep care for the needs of rural America,” the statement had said.

Last week, Joe Biden appeared confused on stage during an event after addressing a conference.

