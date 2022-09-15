Watch| Joe Biden asks Detroit auto show crowd: “Want a ride to Washington?”

Touting electric vehicles, US President Joe Biden offered Detroit auto show onlookers a ride to Washington, Newsweek reported. In a video which has been widely shared on social media, Joe Biden can be seen sitting in the high-end Cadillac Lyriq.

As the car drives slowing across the carpet in the convention hall of the auto show, Joe Biden says: "Anyone wants a ride to Washington?"

"Come on, jump in. I'll give you a ride to Washington," Joe Biden is heard saying.

A reporter can be then heard asking him, "Is that my Uber? Uber ride?"

Joe Biden laughs and replies, "It's an Uber."

Biden then drove by in a Cadillac Lyriq, joking it was an Uber. “It’s a beautiful car, but I like the Corvette,” he says. pic.twitter.com/8YCQZzguVk — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 14, 2022

US President Joe Biden said that he liked the Lyriq, but chose an Orange Corvette as his favourite car in the auto show, a White House release.

"He (Joe Biden) said he's driving it home," an official said.

