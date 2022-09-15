Home / World News / Watch| Joe Biden asks Detroit auto show crowd: “Want a ride to Washington?”

Watch| Joe Biden asks Detroit auto show crowd: “Want a ride to Washington?”

Published on Sep 15, 2022 05:10 PM IST

Joe Biden: As the car drives slowing across the carpet in the convention hall of the auto show, Joe Biden says: "Anyone wants a ride to Washington?"

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden during the Detroit Auto Show.(Reuters)
Mallika Soni

Touting electric vehicles, US President Joe Biden offered Detroit auto show onlookers a ride to Washington, Newsweek reported. In a video which has been widely shared on social media, Joe Biden can be seen sitting in the high-end Cadillac Lyriq.

As the car drives slowing across the carpet in the convention hall of the auto show, Joe Biden says: "Anyone wants a ride to Washington?"

"Come on, jump in. I'll give you a ride to Washington," Joe Biden is heard saying.

A reporter can be then heard asking him, "Is that my Uber? Uber ride?"

Joe Biden laughs and replies, "It's an Uber."

Watch video here:

US President Joe Biden said that he liked the Lyriq, but chose an Orange Corvette as his favourite car in the auto show, a White House release.

"He (Joe Biden) said he's driving it home," an official said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

joe biden

