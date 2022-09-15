Watch| Joe Biden asks Detroit auto show crowd: “Want a ride to Washington?”
Joe Biden: As the car drives slowing across the carpet in the convention hall of the auto show, Joe Biden says: "Anyone wants a ride to Washington?"
Touting electric vehicles, US President Joe Biden offered Detroit auto show onlookers a ride to Washington, Newsweek reported. In a video which has been widely shared on social media, Joe Biden can be seen sitting in the high-end Cadillac Lyriq.
"Come on, jump in. I'll give you a ride to Washington," Joe Biden is heard saying.
A reporter can be then heard asking him, "Is that my Uber? Uber ride?"
Joe Biden laughs and replies, "It's an Uber."
US President Joe Biden said that he liked the Lyriq, but chose an Orange Corvette as his favourite car in the auto show, a White House release.
"He (Joe Biden) said he's driving it home," an official said.
