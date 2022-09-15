Home / World News / The odd arrangements being made for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The odd arrangements being made for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Published on Sep 15, 2022 04:55 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Several world leaders, members of distinguished royal families and former prime ministers of the United Kingdom are expected to attend the state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's King Charles III, salutes as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into the Palace of Westminster.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's King Charles III, salutes as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into the Palace of Westminster.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.

Several world leaders, members of distinguished royal families and former prime ministers of the United Kingdom are expected to attend the state funeral.

United States President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to attend the state funeral in London.

Here's what we know so far about the arrangements being made for Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral:

Only commercial flights, please

World leaders have been urged to travel by commercial flights, not their government planes, if they are flying to Heathrow International Airport, a Politico report said.

Read more: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have to follow this dress code at Queen's funeral

No cars also

World leaders will not be allowed to use helicopters or cars to travel to the funeral site, the report said. They will be taken to Westminster Abbey in “escorted coaches”, it added.

Only spouses/partners allowed

World leaders have been requested to not bring any other family or staff member to the funeral other than their spouses or partners.

queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
