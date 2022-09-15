Home / World News / These countries have NOT been invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Published on Sep 15, 2022 03:51 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: For the Queen's state funeral, guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will come to London.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965. For the state funeral, guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will come to London.

A report in the New York Post said that some countries have not been invited to the Queen's funeral. Here's the list:

1. Russia

2. Belarus

3. Afghanistan

4. Myanmar

5. Syria

6. Venezuela

Additionally, North Korea, Iran, and Nicaragua's ambassadorial representatives were sent invites. No invites were sent to the head of states of these countries, the report said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished King Charles III on his accession however Moscow has not been invited to the Queen's funeral owing to the February invasion of Ukraine, the report noted.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

