Because the boss got promoted: King Charles III's staff could lose jobs

Following King Charles III's accession to the throne, up to 100 employees working in his previous official palace received notices saying that they might lose their jobs, reports said.

The staff from the monarch's previous home- Clarence House- are not moving in with King Charles and the Queen Consort to the Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles' private secretaries, finance office, communications team, and home workers have received the notices so far, the Guardian reported.

King Charles' new role necessitates these changes, Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary said in a letter to the staffers. Many positions in the Clarence House- that will be closed- would no longer be required, Alderton added.

Some staffers claimed that they were not informed of what was to come until Alderton’s letter as they thought they would be merged into the King's new household.

A few employees who provided Charles and Camilla with "personal support" will continue in their positions, the letter noted. Although, no final decision has been taken.

