‘#NotMyKing’: Anti-monarchy protests in Britain, explained

As King Charles III acceded to the British throne after his mother Elizabeth II's demise, the hashtag ‘NotMyKing’ trended on social media. Some instance of people carrying anti-monarchists signs, shouting slogans and heckling royals were also registered. But the anti-monarchy protests in Britain are not new. Here's why the anti-monarchy protests in Britain have been taking place:

How are people protesting against the new King Charles III?

This week, police arrested people protesting against the monarchy. One of the first instances was reported on Sunday, when Symon Hill from Oxford was arrested after he shouted, “who elected him?”, while a document formally proclaiming Charles III as king was read aloud.

A 22-year-old was also arrested for allegedly heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh. Activist and lawyer, Paul Powlesland, on Monday said he was questioned by the police because he “held up a blank piece of paper” at Parliament Square.

Just went to Parliament Square & held up a blank piece of paper. Officer came & asked for my details. He confirmed that if I wrote “Not My King” on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended. — Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) September 12, 2022

Why are people protesting against the monarchy?

The anti-monarchy sentiment in the UK is fueled by the ‘Republic campaign’ which is the largest lobbying group for UK Republicans. The group believes that the monarchy is an outdated system. Abolition of monarchy has also been an issue raised outside the UK in countries like Jamaica, New Zealand and Canada which are under the commonwealth rule.

Can the UK police arrest the protestors?

Police officials can intervene in cases which they believe are “unjustifiably noisy protests that may have a significant impact on others”, Sky News reported. On the other hand, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told ABC news: “This is a period of national mourning for the vast, vast majority of the country, but the fundamental right to protest remains the keystone of our democracy."

