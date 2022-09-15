Home / World News / Watch: The moment a Royal guard near Queen Elizabeth II's coffin faints

Watch: The moment a Royal guard near Queen Elizabeth II's coffin faints

world news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 10:02 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: The guard had briefly stepped off the podium shortly before he collapsed before retaking his place, the Daily mail reported.

By Mallika Soni

A royal guard keeping vigil next to Queen Elizabeth's coffin collapsed and fell off the podium. In a video shared widely on social media, the man can be seen falling forwards and landing on the floor as others gathered to pay respects to the monarch can be heard gasping.

In the video, three others, including two guards, are seen rushing to help the guard who had fainted.

Watch video here:

Mourners from filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth through Wednesday night as the monarch lay-in-state in London's ancient Westminster Hall.

The Queen's body was brought to London from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died last Thursday at the age of 96.

The Queen's coffin has been placed on a raised platform- or catafalque- and is being guarded through the day.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

