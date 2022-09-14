Why Harry, who served in British Army, did not wear a military suit in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
Prince Harry's elder brother William, Prince of Wales, and their father - the new monarch of Britain, King Charles III, were both in military suits. The king's sister Princess Anne, and younger brother Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, were also seen in the ceremonial garb.
The final journey of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Westminster Hall at Parliament witnessed two brothers walk behind yet another coffin 25 years after they captured hearts doing the same. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, joined his elder brother William, Prince of Charles and Britain's new heir apparent, in the funeral procession of the Queen. The scenes triggered memories from when they were young and walked together behind their mother Diana's coffin.
However, what one may have noticed is how Harry was wearing a morning suit with his military medals, but not the ceremonial garb, despite having served in the British Army for a decade, which includes two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
William and their father - the new monarch of Britain, King Charles III, were both in military suits. The king's sister Princess Anne, and younger brother Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, were also seen in the ceremonial garb. Anne's son Peter Philips, Queen's son Prince Andrew and Harry were the ones missing the military outfit.
Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state: The solemn tradition explained
Prince Harry is no longer allowed to wear his military suit. He, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, and have been residing in the US since then. Before the funeral procession commenced, a spokesperson of Harry said that he will be wearing a morning suit at all events leading up to the funeral.
Prince Andrew, the new monarch's younger brother and the Queen's third child, was also stripped off his royal titles over a sex assault scandal.
Prince William, on the other hand, is a full-time working royal along with his wife Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Princes of Wales.
Tensions have been high between Harry and Meghan, and the rest of the royal family since the couple's candid interview to Ophrah Winfrey in 2018 wherein he talked about his father and brother feeling trapped in the royal life.
