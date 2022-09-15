Home / World News / This is how the Royal family benefits UK's economy

This is how the Royal family benefits UK's economy

Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:26 PM IST

British Royal Family: In 2019-20, the royal estate’s income from ticket admissions in the UK rose over the previous year, Independent reported

ByMallika Soni

The British royal family generates millions of pounds worth of tourism for the United Kingdom, Independent reported. In 2019-20, the royal estate’s income from ticket admissions in the UK rose over the previous year, Independent reported quoting Statista adding that the admission income peaked at nearly £49.9 million in 2019-20.

How much money does the royal family bring through tourism?

The house of Windsor helps earn hundreds of millions for Britain’s economy Independent reported, with Windsor Castle and Frogmore House recording approximately 426,000 paying visitors between April 2021 and March 2022.

Royal tourist destinations like the Buckingham Palace, the Royal Mews, Clarence House, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Queen’s Gallery also generate significant tourism revenue for the UK.

What are the other avenues for generation of tourism revenue?

The royal family generates tourism revenue via the royal collection and the crown’s estate. Gift shop sales of the royal collection made £19,983,646 in a single year, Independent reported. Record 3,285,000 people visited the official residences, generating approximately £49,859,000, the report added.

