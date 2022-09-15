Home / World News / Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have to follow this dress code at Queen's funeral

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have to follow this dress code at Queen's funeral

world news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Why Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan will wear veils at the Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II: Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.(Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth II: Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex will be wearing black veils on the day of the Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.

Women of the royal family, including non-working royals must wear a traditional black lace veil in some form at the monarch's funeral due to a long-held royal tradition.

The rule will apply to both Kate and Meghan Markle. The “mourning veils” signify that wearer is in mourning while allowing more privacy to grieve for the one wearing it, a royal family expert told AFP.

Read more: This is how the Royal family benefits UK's economy

Female members of the royal family wore the veils to Prince Philip’s funeral in April last year, opting for a more subtle version of the traditional long black tulle veil, Independent reported.

Additionally, all members of the royal family will be dressed in black, which they have been following since the Queen’s death was announced.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kate middleton meghan markle royal family queen elizabeth ii + 2 more
kate middleton meghan markle royal family queen elizabeth ii + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out