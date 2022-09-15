Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II's death made half of Britons shed a tear, survey says

Queen Elizabeth II's death made half of Britons shed a tear, survey says

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain's longest-serving monarch died peacefully last Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Almost half of people in Britain cried over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a new survey, Independent reported.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain's longest-serving monarch- died peacefully last Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The YouGov poll asked over 3,200 British adults about the Queen's passing away. In response, 44 per cent said they shed tears or welled up following the monarch's demise.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is set to take place on Monday and is set to bring world leaders to London along with hundreds of thousands of mourners. Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her parents, sister Princess Margaret and her late husband Prince Philip.

Many sporting events have been postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen. Around 52 per cent of people polled by YouGov felt it was right to cancel games and cultural events due to the Queen’s death, the survey showed.

