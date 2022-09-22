Video: US President Joe Biden gets 'lost on stage’ after a speech

US President Joe Biden appeared confused on stage during an event on Wednesday. As Biden was addressing the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, he was seen, in videos widely shared on social media, confused after his speech, turning to leave the podium but stopping. Joe Biden, 79, can be then seen, looking lost and saying something which was not audible.

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

The event which was organised to raise funds to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria raised $14.25 billion, the highest amount ever pledged for a multilateral health organisation.

In his address, Joe Biden said, “Thank you for fighting for what counts. This is all about saving lives - there's no ambiguity here - working with partners to ensure that all communities are healthy and strong - at least have a shot at being healthy and strong; that people everywhere can live in dignity.”

