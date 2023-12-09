Indonesia may allow visa free entry to Indian travellers: Details

The Indonesian ministry of tourism and creative economy has proposed issuing free entry visas to travellers from 20 countries including India. This comes as the country aims to increase tourist visits and bring a multiplier effect on the economy. Indonesia Tourism minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said, “The ministry proposed 20 countries with the highest (number of) foreign tourists, except for those with existing visa exemptions.” Indonesia Visa for Indians: Indonesia aims to increase tourist visits and bring a multiplier effect on the economy.(Unsplash)

The provision of free entry visas to the 20 countries is expected to increase foreign tourist visits which will generate a multiplier effect, he said. It will also boost domestic consumption, attract investment and supporting the development of the digital economy, he pointed out, adding, "We are targeting quality tourists, especially those with longer stays and higher spending in the local economy," he pointed out.

Which 20 countries are on Indonesia's expected visa free list?

The 20 countries include Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, among others.

Which countries provide visa free entry to Indians?

Currently, 25 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians. The latest additions include Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Malaysia joined the list on December 1, following the government’s decision to boost its tourism industry.

How many visitors does Indonesia receive?

There were more than 16 million foreign arrivals in Indonesia in pre-pandemic 2019, as per official data. From January to October this year, Indonesia received 9.49 million foreign visitors. This marks an increase of 124.3% from the same period in 2022.

Have other countries put China on the visa-free list?

Indonesia is the latest country in Southeast Asia to consider waiving visas for China, following Singapore, which said that a 30-day mutual visa exemption with China will be implemented early next year.