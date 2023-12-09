close_game
Watch: Rishi Sunak gets locked out of his official residence. This happens next

Watch: Rishi Sunak gets locked out of his official residence. This happens next

Mallika Soni
Dec 09, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Rishi Sunak Locked Out: UK PM Rishi Sunak was seen walking outside to greet his Dutch counterpart on the steps.

UK PM Rishi Sunak and Dutch premier Mark Rutte shared an awkward encounter on the steps of Downing Street as the two leaders appeared to be temporarily locked out of Number 10. When Rishi Sunak welcomed the outgoing leader of the Netherlands to Downing Street, the UK PM was seen walking outside to greet his Dutch counterpart on the steps. The two posed for photographers before leaving for a meeting to discuss a range of issues including the Middle East, Ukraine and illegal migration.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Downing Street in London.(Reuters)
Rishi Sunak Locked Out: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Downing Street in London.(Reuters)

However, the leaders were unable to access Number 10 as videos captured Rishi Sunak placing his hands on the door before both men were left confused. The door was eventually opened from the inside.

Watch the video here:

This marks the last diplomatic meeting between Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte after the four-time Dutch prime minister announced he was quitting politics. Mark Rutte's coalition government collapsed following a row over immigration earlier this year after which Geert Wilders secured victory in the Dutch general election last month.

A Number 10 spokesman said, “The leaders discussed a range of geopolitical issues, including the situation in the Middle East. They expressed regret at the breakdown of the pause in fighting to release hostages and agreed that it was vital that more aid was able to get into Gaza, including by exploring new routes. They also agreed on the critical importance of preventing regional escalation and a unified effort to prevent attempts to threaten maritime security.”

Rishi Sunak “reflected on his recent conversations with President Zelensky and reiterated that support for our Ukrainian allies must remain steadfast throughout the winter and beyond”, the spokesman said.

