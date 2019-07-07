Industrialist Swraj Paul donates £1 million to London Zoo

After rescuing the London Zoo from financial troubles in 1993 with a £1 million donation, industrialist Swraj Paul on Sunday announced another donation of the same value to fund a major redevelopment of an aviary in the popular attraction in central London.

Paul, 88, has had a long association with the zoo based in Regent’s Park, holding his annual reception attended by leading Indians in the UK and others – including Indian diplomats posted in London – in its precincts.

“I have now decided to give a further £1 million to the zoo for its next major project, the redevelopment of the Snowdon Aviary and the surrounding area, which will be called the Angad Paul African Reserve,” he said.

The marriage ceremony of his son, Angad, who died in November 2015, was held in the zoo. A section of the zoo is named after Paul’s daughter, Ambika, who died in 1968.

The Snowdon Aviary was conceived by photographer and film maker Lord Snowdon (Antony Armstrong-Jones) and built between 1962 and 1964. Paul’s donation will go towards redeveloping it and supporting a large troop of black and white colobus monkeys, and other species such as parrots and forest antelope.

Paul recalled his 30-year association with the zoo in a brief address to the gathering that included former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Sarah Brown: “When I come to the zoo, it is always a walk with memory. There are people who come to mind as a support in difficult times.”

“Foremost among them was the late Michael Foot, at one time leader of the Labour Party, a great public servant and a political leader of rare principle. He and his wife Jill were very close to us and some of you may recall how often he joined us here.”

Paul remarked to Brown: “Gordon, as I look around, all I can say is that today more than ever, the country misses you”.

The zoo is operated by the Zoological Society of London (founded in 1826), which works to preserve natural habitats, wildlife, ecological and scientific research. Paul was awarded its honorary fellowship in June.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 21:12 IST