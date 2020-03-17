e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus

Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, said earlier in March that Iranian prisoners have been infected with coronavirus.

world Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:10 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 853 and a total of 14,991 people have been confirmed infected across the country.
Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 853 and a total of 14,991 people have been confirmed infected across the country.(Bloomberg)
         

Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners, including political prisoners, a spokesman for its judiciary said on Tuesday, in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“Some 50% of those released are security-related prisoners ... Also in the jails we have taken precautionary measures to confront the outbreak,” said Gholamhossein Esmaili.

On March 10, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said he had asked Tehran to free all political prisoners temporarily from its overcrowded and disease-ridden jails to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 853 and a total of 14,991 people have been confirmed infected across the country, one of the worst national outbreaks outside China, where the new virus originated.

Esmaili did not elaborate on when those released would have to return to jail.

Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, said earlier in March that Iranian prisoners have been infected with coronavirus.

tags
top news
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns coronavirus may devastate developing nations
Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns coronavirus may devastate developing nations
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus | How deadly, how to identify, how to prevent: Dr Trehan answers
Coronavirus | How deadly, how to identify, how to prevent: Dr Trehan answers
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news