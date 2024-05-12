 Iran's nuclear bomb warning to Israel raises concern amid war with Hamas | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran's nuclear bomb warning to Israel raises concern amid war with Hamas

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 12, 2024 11:01 AM IST

As tensions in the Middle East remain high, Iran's former foreign minister issued a nuclear attack warning to Israel.

A recent comment by an Iranian official, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raised speculation on further escalations in the Middle East, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The official said Iran will change its nuclear doctrine if Israel continues to threaten its existence in the current conflict.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)(AFP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)(AFP)

In its nuclear doctrine, Iran has always expressed it has no plans to obtain nuclear weapons. While Western governments have long suspected that Tehran wants to obtain a nuclear bomb, its peaceful doctrine dictates otherwise.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking to a local news network, Kamal Kharrazi echoed Iran's policy of having no plans to built a nuclear bomb, but issued a sharp threat to Israel by suggesting it might change its nuclear doctrine soon.

Kamal Kharrazi said to Iran's Student News Network on Thursday, “We have no decision to build a nuclear bomb but should Iran's existence be threatened, there will be no choice but to change our military doctrine.”

“Recently, the military officials also announced that if Israel wants to attack nuclear facilities, it is possible and imaginable to revise Iran’s nuclear doctrine and policies and divert from the previous declaration considerations,” he said.

In 2022, the same adviser said Iran was technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but had not yet decided whether to build one. Khamenei, who has the final say in Tehran's nuclear program, banned the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa, or religious edict, in the early 2000s.

In his latest comment on the topic, Kharrazi said, “In the case of an attack on our nuclear facilities by the Zionist regime, our deterrence will change.”

Iran and Israel have long been arch enemies, but what was for decades a shadow war erupted into open confrontation in April, when Tehran launched about 300 missiles and drones against Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus.

Despite being surrounded by sensitive nuclear sites, the Iranian city of Isfahan came under heavy Israeli fire in the recent weeks. This was a retaliatory move by Israel, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on the country last month.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Iran's nuclear bomb warning to Israel raises concern amid war with Hamas

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On