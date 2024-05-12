‘Unacceptable’: European Council chief on Israel's Rafah evacuation orders
AFP |
May 12, 2024 12:38 AM IST
Israel's evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians trapped in the southern Gazan city of Rafah are "unacceptable", EU chief Charles Michel said.
Israel's evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians trapped in the southern Gazan city of Rafah are "unacceptable", EU chief Charles Michel wrote Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.
"We call on the Israeli government to respect international humanitarian law and urge not to undertake a ground operation in #Rafah," he added.
