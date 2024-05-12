 ‘Unacceptable’: European Council chief on Israel's Rafah evacuation orders | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Unacceptable’: European Council chief on Israel's Rafah evacuation orders

AFP |
May 12, 2024 12:38 AM IST

Israel's evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians trapped in the southern Gazan city of Rafah are "unacceptable", EU chief Charles Michel said.

Israel's evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians trapped in the southern Gazan city of Rafah are "unacceptable", EU chief Charles Michel wrote Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

European Council President Charles Michel (REUTERS)
European Council President Charles Michel (REUTERS)

"We call on the Israeli government to respect international humanitarian law and urge not to undertake a ground operation in #Rafah," he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / ‘Unacceptable’: European Council chief on Israel's Rafah evacuation orders

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On