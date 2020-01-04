e-paper
Iraq military denies air strike took place on Saturday in Taji

PML had earlier said that airstrike targetted a medical convoy.

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:04 IST
Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (Hashid Shaabi) has denied reports of the second airstrike near Taji.
Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (Hashid Shaabi) has denied reports of the second airstrike near Taji. (REUTERS)
         

Iraq’s military denied on Saturday an air strike had taken place on a medical convoy in Taji, north of Baghdad.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups had said earlier on Saturday said that an air strike targeting its fighters hit a convoy of medics.

However, the PMF later issued another statement saying that no medical convoys were targeted in Taji.

