Israel hits back at Iran with ‘precise strikes on military targets’, says IDF

Israel conducted airstrikes early Saturday targeting what it described as "military targets in Iran" in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault October 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.

Israel's military described the attack as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” without immediately elaborating.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond,” the IDF said.

The IDF spokesperson added that Israel's defensive and offensive capabilities have been fully mobilised. “We will do whatever necessary to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel,” he said.

The Iran Military, however, said sounds heard around Tehran were a result of air defence activities.

Iran's state TV said several strong explosions were heard around the capital Tehran. Semi-official Iranian media said explosions were also heard in the nearby city of Karaj.

The Tasnim news agency said that "nothing has been reported about hearing the sound of rockets or airplanes in the sky of Tehran so far".

State TV cited unnamed Iranian intelligence officials as saying that the origin of the loud explosions "could be from the activation of Iran's air defense system."

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned Israel against launching an attack, saying any strike on Iran would be met with a stronger retaliation.

The United States was notified by Israel ahead of its strikes on targets in Iran but was not involved in the operation, a U.S. official told Reuters.

"We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st," said White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett.

Washington is seeking to head off further widening of the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel's retaliation should not lead to greater escalation.

Syrian state TV said explosions were also heard in the Damascus countryside and central region.

Israel's defense minister said this week that enemies would "pay a heavy price" for trying to harm Israel.

In the past few weeks Israel has intensified its offensive against Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza and its Iran-backed ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The war was triggered a year ago by Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.