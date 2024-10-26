Israel attacks Iran live: Iraq suspends flights after Israeli airstrikes
Israel attacks Iran live updates: Israeli forces, early on Saturday, conducted “precise strikes on military targets in Iran", in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault by the latter on October 1, officials told news agency Associated Press. In a statement released by the Israeli military, it said, “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”...Read More
In a separate statement on X, posted military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said it had "fully mobilised" its offensive and defensive capabilities ahead of the attack. Hagari also asked for people to remain “vigilant”, as Israel has placed its defense systems on high alert after the attacks.
The Iranian state had previously stated that any strike on their country would be met with a stronger retaliation.
American news channel Fox News reported on Friday that The White House was notified shortly before Israel carried out air strikes on Iran. The US had no involvement in Israel's strikes in Iran early on Saturday, a US defence official told the BBC, adding that Washington had been informed of the operation beforehand.
The Israeli offensive comes amid US secretary of state Anthony Blinken's visit to Israel to mediate between the countries in the Middle East and achieve a ceasefire.
Israel also conducted strikes in Syria on early Saturday, with explosions heard in Damascus. Since late September, Israeli forces have carried out raids in Syria and Lebanon in an alleged attempt to wipe out Hezbollah “terror targets”.
Israeli military also drew backlash after they launched a strike at 3 am in a journalist compound and killed three journalists in southeast Lebanon on Friday.
Semi-official state agency Tasnim said that according to sources Iran was prepared to answer Israeli aggression.
Four more explosions were heard in eastern Tehran on Saturday, local media told Reuters, adding that "air defence is still active" in the capital.
According to state news agencies, Iraq has suspended all flight operations until further notice, reported Reuters.
The move comes amidst growing tensions in West Asia between Israel and other countries such as Iran, Lebanon and Syria. Israel began to carry out “precise strikes” in Iran on Saturday to retaliate for a missile attack from Iran.
A US defence official told the BBC that the US has no involvement in Israel's strikes in Iran early on Saturday.
However, it was confirmed that the White House was informed about the strike beforehand. Reuters stated that Vice president Kamala Harris has been briefed and is following all developments.
Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran are "an exercise of self-defense" stated the United States on late Friday, adding it was informed ahead of the strikes.
White House national security council spokesman Sean Savett said the "targeted strikes on military targets" are "an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1."
The United States was "informed beforehand and there is no US involvement," a US defense official told news agency AFP.
The official did not say how far in advance the United States had been informed or what had been shared by Israel.
The White House was notified shortly before Israel carried out air strikes on Iran, Fox News reported on Friday.
The US has been a staunch ally of the Israeli state as it continues to strike Lebanon and Syria as well in an attempt to wipe out Hamas.
Us secretary of state Anthony Blinken is visiting the country in hopes of engineering a cease fire deal between the countries as tensions have been escalating for weeks.
Israeli forces, early on Saturday, conducted "precise strikes on military targets in Iran," in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault by the latter on October 1.
In a statement released by the Israeli military, they said, “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”
Iranian authorities have yet to respond or confirm any damage.