Israel attacks Iran live updates: Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announces that the IDF is conducting strikes on military targets in Iran.

Israel attacks Iran live updates: Israeli forces, early on Saturday, conducted “precise strikes on military targets in Iran", in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault by the latter on October 1, officials told news agency Associated Press. In a statement released by the Israeli military, it said, “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”...Read More

In a separate statement on X, posted military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said it had "fully mobilised" its offensive and defensive capabilities ahead of the attack. Hagari also asked for people to remain “vigilant”, as Israel has placed its defense systems on high alert after the attacks.

The Iranian state had previously stated that any strike on their country would be met with a stronger retaliation.

American news channel Fox News reported on Friday that The White House was notified shortly before Israel carried out air strikes on Iran. The US had no involvement in Israel's strikes in Iran early on Saturday, a US defence official told the BBC, adding that Washington had been informed of the operation beforehand.

The Israeli offensive comes amid US secretary of state Anthony Blinken's visit to Israel to mediate between the countries in the Middle East and achieve a ceasefire.

Israel also conducted strikes in Syria on early Saturday, with explosions heard in Damascus. Since late September, Israeli forces have carried out raids in Syria and Lebanon in an alleged attempt to wipe out Hezbollah “terror targets”.

Israeli military also drew backlash after they launched a strike at 3 am in a journalist compound and killed three journalists in southeast Lebanon on Friday.