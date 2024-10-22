Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel says it thwarted Iranian plot to assassinate scientist and mayor

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2024 08:29 PM IST

The seven arrested suspects were allegedly hired by Iranian agents to attack a senior scientist and the mayor of a large city

Israeli security agency Shin Bet announced on Tuesday that it thwarted an Iranian plan to assassinate a senior scientist and mayor, reported news agency ANI.

Israeli forces identified seven people in Jerusalem behind the plot to kill a scientist and mayor.(REUTERS)
Israeli forces identified seven people in Jerusalem behind the plot to kill a scientist and mayor.(REUTERS)

“According to the information accumulated in the defense establishment, scientists and mayors, as well as senior officials of the defense establishment and other Israeli officials are targets for attack by Iranian elements,” Shin Bet said.

Also Read: Lebanon's Hezbollah says it bombed in Israel's Tel Aviv; flights halted

Security officials arrested seven suspects who had allegedly been recruited by Iranian forces. The suspects all reside in Beit Safafa, an Arab neighbourhood of Jerusalem, though some of them were Israeli nationals.

Alos Read: Israel claims $500 million found stashed in ‘secret’ Hezbollah bunker | Details

The neighbourhood they come from also carries historical significance as the 1949 armistice line drawn at the end of Israel's War of Independence, or the ‘Green Line’ as it is known, runs through it.

Also Read: ‘Nightmare intensifying': UN as latest Israeli strikes in Gaza kills over 100

The Israeli police identified the main suspect as a 23-year-old Israeli national, who was the contact person for Iranian agents. The Israeli youth then recruited others to form a team that would help him with his assignments.

These assignments included spraying graffiti in various locations, setting fire to vehicles in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem neighborhood, and gathering intelligence, reported ANI.

During the police investigation, it emerged that the suspects were asked to attack a senior Israeli scientist, and against the mayor of a large city. However, the identities of the targets were not publicly disclosed.

The suspects had also planned to blow up a police car and throw a grenade at a house.

Israeli security officials said that the suspects were offered 200,000 shekels (USD 53,000) to carry out these tasks. Some of the suspects photographed the targeted scientist's home, for which they were paid 500 shekels (USD 132).

Investigators found a fake police identification plate, around 50,000 shekels ($13,000) in cash, and a large number of credit cards during a search at a suspect's home.

On Monday, it was revealed that seven Israelis, including two minors, were arrested for spying for Iran in a separate case. They were allegedly collecting information and providing photos of four Israeli military bases to a Russian agent in exchange for cash and cryptocurrency.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //