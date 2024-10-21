‘Nightmare intensifying': UN as latest Israeli strikes in Gaza kills over 100

Almost 108 people have been killed and more than 40 injured across Northern Gaza over the last two weeks as Israel steps up air and ground assault in the besieged strip against the alleged regrouping efforts by Hamas militants. Palestinians mourn as they carry the bodies of relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital in Deir el-Balah, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.(AP)

Medics involved in rescue operations warned of “catastrophic consequences”. Raheem Khedar, a local medic, said many parents and children were among the dead after a strike flattened a multistorey building and at least four neighbouring houses. A strike on a car in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah killed more than six people, including a child.

Also read | Israeli military confirms senior commander's death in northern Gaza

Mounir al-Bursh, Director general of the Gazan Health Ministry, posted on X that the flood of wounded from the strikes compounded “an already catastrophic situation for the health care system” in northern Gaza.

Doctors Without Borders urged the Israeli forces to “immediately stop” the assault on hospitals in northern Gaza after the health ministry said Israeli soldiers fired on two hospitals in the renewed offensive.

Israeli military denied the claim and said it was operating near one hospital, but it soldiers did not directly fire at it. Across northern Gaza, Israeli military said it used precise munitions against a Hamas target. It also called the area as an active war zone, and said it was trying to avoid harming civilians.

Also read | Deadly Israeli attack on Gaza kills 73, Netanyahu warns Iran and Hezbollah

Israel's operation in Jabaliya in northern Gaza has entered its third week in the latest round of offensive. It ordered the entire population of the northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to evacuate to the south in the war's opening weeks and reiterated those instructions this month. Around 400,000 people are believed to remain across northern Gaza.

UN warns of ‘nightmare’

The United Nations (UN) said “horrifying” scenes are unfolding in Gaza and renewed its call for an end to war. The global body also called for the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinians in Gaza.

“The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis. Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” said UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

The official said the path for peace will require courage and political will from all sides, in addition to renewed diplomacy to end the war. “We owe it to the families suffering in Gaza and Israel. The war must stop now,” Wennesland added.

(With inputs from AP)