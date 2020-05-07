e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus

Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus

The researchers experimented with the vaccine on mice that successfully developed antibodies that blocked the virus from infecting the cells

world Updated: May 07, 2020 01:18 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Rome
Small bottles labelled with a
Small bottles labelled with a "Vaccine Covid-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Italian researchers have claimed that they have successfully developed a vaccine to contain the coronavirus, which is likely to work on humans, Italian news agency ANSA has reported.

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis, the firm that claims to have developed the vaccine, said that a coronavirus candidate vaccine has neutralised the virus in human cells for the first time, according to the news report.

The researchers experimented with the vaccine on mice that successfully developed antibodies that blocked the virus from infecting the cells. The tests were reportedly carried out at Spallanzani Hospital in Rome.

“This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy. Human tests are expected after this summer,” Aurisicchio was quoted as saying by ANSA.

The researchers observed that five vaccine candidates generated a large number of antibodies, after which two were selected. The vaccine candidates being developed are based on the genetic material of DNA protein “spikes”, the molecular tips used by the coronavirus to enter human cells.

The researchers believe that this makes their vaccine particularly effective for generating functional antibodies against the “spike” protein. “To reach our goal, we need the support of national and international institutions and partners who may help us speed up the process,” the Takis CEO said.

tags
top news
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news