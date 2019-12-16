e-paper
Jailed Indian-origin drug dealer in UK told to pay £50,000

world Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, London
An Indian-origin man involved in a plot to flood the streets in the east Midlands with Class A drugs has been ordered by the Leicester Crown Court to pay back £50,000 accrued from his crimes.

Any assets belonging to Modha will be sold to recoup the money and any outstanding amounts will need to be paid from any hidden assets, the Leicestershire police said.

Paul Wenlock of the Leicestershire Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “Modha was involved in a plot to import drugs on a very large scale – including cocaine with a street value of £9.6 million and a kilogram of heroin with a street value of £316,000”.

“He was able to make a vast sum of money from his crimes – and this is something we will always look to rectify following the conviction of offenders”.

