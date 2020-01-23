e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos tweets picture of Jamal Khashoggi memorial after Saudi hacking report

Jeff Bezos tweets picture of Jamal Khashoggi memorial after Saudi hacking report

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident who was living in self-imposed exile in the US, was murdered in Istanbul in October 2018 by agents of the Saudi government. He had written pieces critical of the Saudi government for The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

world Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:45 IST
Erin McClam
Erin McClam
Bloomberg
Bezos on Wednesday tweeted the hashtag #Jamal, along with a photo of himself at a memorial service for Khashoggi held in Istanbulin October.
Bezos on Wednesday tweeted the hashtag #Jamal, along with a photo of himself at a memorial service for Khashoggi held in Istanbulin October.(@JeffBezos/Twitter)
         

Jeff Bezos remembered slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with a simple tweet, hours after a United Nations panel accused the Saudi crown prince of possible involvement in hacking Bezos’s phone.

Bezos on Wednesday tweeted the hashtag #Jamal, along with a photo of himself at a memorial service for Khashoggi held in Istanbulin October.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident who was living in self-imposed exile in the US, was murdered in Istanbul in October 2018 by agents of the Saudi government. He had written pieces critical of the Saudi government for The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

Earlier on Wednesday, a UN panel accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of possible involvement in the hacking of Bezos’s phone to “influence, if not silence” the newspaper’s reporting on the kingdom.

The National Enquirer last year disclosed an extramarital affair between Bezos and a former television anchor in a series of reports that relied in part on intimate text messages sent by Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.com Inc.

tags
top news
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Why Tata Motors is sure of ‘late follower’s advantage’ working for Altroz hatch
Why Tata Motors is sure of ‘late follower’s advantage’ working for Altroz hatch
Move over Dark Mode, WhatsApp to bring these new interesting features soon
Move over Dark Mode, WhatsApp to bring these new interesting features soon
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news