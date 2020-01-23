Jeff Bezos tweets picture of Jamal Khashoggi memorial after Saudi hacking report

world

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:45 IST

Jeff Bezos remembered slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with a simple tweet, hours after a United Nations panel accused the Saudi crown prince of possible involvement in hacking Bezos’s phone.

Bezos on Wednesday tweeted the hashtag #Jamal, along with a photo of himself at a memorial service for Khashoggi held in Istanbulin October.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident who was living in self-imposed exile in the US, was murdered in Istanbul in October 2018 by agents of the Saudi government. He had written pieces critical of the Saudi government for The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

Earlier on Wednesday, a UN panel accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of possible involvement in the hacking of Bezos’s phone to “influence, if not silence” the newspaper’s reporting on the kingdom.

The National Enquirer last year disclosed an extramarital affair between Bezos and a former television anchor in a series of reports that relied in part on intimate text messages sent by Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.com Inc.