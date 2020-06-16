e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Karan Bilimoria elected president of UK business body

Karan Bilimoria elected president of UK business body

Hyderbabad-born Bilimoria, 58, was elected by an overwhelming majority at CBI’s annual general meeting to replace John Allan, who becomes the organisation’s vice-president.

world Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:46 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Karan Bilimoria, member of the House of Lords and a leading Indian-origin entrepreneur, was elected president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
Karan Bilimoria, member of the House of Lords and a leading Indian-origin entrepreneur, was elected president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).(Photo: Twitter/CBItweets)
         

Karan Bilimoria, member of the House of Lords and a leading Indian-origin entrepreneur, was on Tuesday elected president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the representative body of 1.9 lakh UK companies employing nearly 7 million people.

Hyderbabad-born Bilimoria, 58, was elected by an overwhelming majority at CBI’s annual general meeting to replace John Allan, who becomes the organisation’s vice-president. Cambridge-educated Bilimoria becomes the first CBI chief from a non-white background.

The CBI said: “He is one of the country’s leading entrepreneurs. He founded Cobra Beer in 1989...and was also founding chairman on the UK-India Business Council. A former chancellor of Thames Valley University (now the University of West London); he was the youngest university chancellor when appointed”.

“In 2014, he was appointed as the 7th chancellor of the University of Birmingham. He is also chair of the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advisory Board. Lord Bilimoria has been an independent crossbench peer in the House of Lords for 14 years”, it added.

Bilimoria said on his election: “Ensuring the CBI is seen as a home for entrepreneurs and SMEs is first among my top four priorities during my time as president. Secondly, establishing the UK as a trading powerhouse, which is vital for our future prosperity”.

“Thirdly, I will use my background in higher education to champion the UK’s unique soft power offer. And last but by no means least is the importance of acting to increase inclusive workplaces. Diversity drives better decisions. And it will be my aim to get better Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) representation in boardrooms across the country,” he added

Bilimoria has campaigned for easier and better visa terms for Indian and other international students coming to the UK, besides participating in trade and business links with Indian ministers and interlocutors.

tags
top news
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In