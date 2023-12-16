Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passes away: Who was he?

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah served as Kuwait's emir for just three years after spending decades in top posts in the country. Sheikh Nawaf died aged 86, state TV reported. He was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Sheikh Nawaf later took over as emir when he died in September 2020 at the age of 91.

Kuwait Emir Dies: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah arrives.(AFP)