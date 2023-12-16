Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who was admitted to hospital in late November due to a medical emergency, has died. Kuwait TV broke into programming with Quranic verses just before making the announcement as per news agency Reuters. Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was rushed to hospital for an unspecified illness in November. Earlier, State-run news previously reported that he travelled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March 2021. The health of Kuwait’s leaders remains a sensitive matter in the country which has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors.

In Kuwait where sovereign powers remain concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family.

Who was Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah?

Sheikh Nawaf was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as emir following the 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Sheikh Sabah was known for his diplomacy and peacemaking across the region. Sheikh Nawaf previously served as Kuwait’s interior and defense minister but wasn’t seen as particularly active in government.

Who could be Kuwait's next Emir?

Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, now 83, is believed to be the world’s oldest crown prince and is in line to take over as Kuwait's ruler.