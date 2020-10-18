Livid Imran Khan vows to jail Nawaz Sharif as oppn holds 2nd rally

world

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:26 IST

As the joint opposition movement held its second rally on Sunday, Pakistan government went into overdrive to reply to the speeches made at its first major meeting.

A visibly upset and angry Prime Minister Imran Khan told a conference of his supporters in Islamabad on Saturday that he would get “tougher” with the opposition leaders and put them all behind bars.

“Come back and see where I put you,” he said in reference to exiled former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, at whom he largely directed his ire. “Now I will try my best to bring you back and put you in common prison, not VIP.”

Khan told his supporters that the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) thrust was to create a rift between his government, the judiciary and the army. “I will not let that happen,” said Khan, who also made fun of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, whom he called a “Naani” (grandmother).

Other ministers attacked PDM leaders over the weekend. Railways minister Shaikh Rasheed, seen to be close to the military, told a press conference, “Now it is a free for all. We will not hold back.”

Also targeted were Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had said in his speech at the Gujranwala rally on Saturday that he was not sure who brought Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar to power. “Was it a Jadugarni (witch) or a Khalai Makhluq (extra terrestrial being)?” he asked. He was referring to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, herself a political and religious figure who is known to make decisions in the province and to ISI, the powerful intelligence agency.

In response, minister Fawad Chaudhry said it was strange that the PDM was holding a rally in Karachi on the anniversary of the attack on Benazir Bhutto. “Benazir Bhutto was attacked by the Taliban and today the PDM, which is led by a Taliban sympathiser (Maulana Fazul Rehman), is paying tribute to her.”

As the PDM continues its rallies all over the country, the political temperature in Pakistan has started to rise. Apart from personal attacks, there has been a rise in questions about the role of the army in the political affairs of the country.