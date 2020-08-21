e-paper
Macron, Merkel greet each other with namaste before meet at French presidential palace

The world leaders greeting each other with the ‘namaste’ gesture comes as Europe continues to struggle with curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

world Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at Fort de Bregancon, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.
Germany’s vice-chancellor Angela Merkel and France president Emmanuel Macron greeted each other with by folding their hands when they met on Thursday to discuss issues concerning Europe and coronavirus relief measures in Fort de Bregancon in Paris.

The world leaders greeting each other with the ‘namaste’ gesture comes as Europe continues to struggle with curbing the coronavirus pandemic. French first-lady Brigitte Macron also was seen exchanging bows with the German head of state in a video shared on French president’s Macron’s Twitter account. Following this, both leaders donned their surgical masks and began discussions regarding the crucial issues that concern the European Union.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, anti-government protests in Belarus following the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, Lebanon port blasts, Mali’s coup d’etat and the deteriorating health condition of Vladimir Putin critic and political prisoner Alexander Navalny.

According to Reuters, Macron and Merkel also discussed Sino-European relations post Covid-19 and Britiain’s exit from the European Union. France also called the meeting a “testimony to the exceptional level of Franco-German engagement on the bilateral, European, and international level.”

