Mayor urges people to flee Ukrainian city close to international airport
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, which is close to Boryspil international airport, advised civilians on Tuesday to leave the city if they can because of fighting nearby.
Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said in a video address that there was fighting in the Kyiv region where Boryspil is located.
"There is no need to be in the city now as there is already fighting going on in the area around it. I call on the civilian population to be smart, reach out to our call centre and leave town as soon as an opportunity arises," he said.
