Home / World News / Moderna anticipates its Covid-19 vaccine to safeguard against new mutated virus

Moderna anticipates its Covid-19 vaccine to safeguard against new mutated virus

Based on the data to date, Moderna expects that the vaccine-induced immunity from the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine would be protective against the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus recently discovered in the UK.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Washington
The forward-looking statements made by Moderna are based on current expectations and does not guarantee the success of the vaccine against the new mutated coronavirus.
US-based pharma company Moderna on Wednesday said that it expects its Covid-19 vaccine to be protective against the new mutated coronavirus reported in Britain.

“Moderna expects that the immunity induced by its Covid-19 vaccine would be protective against coronavirus variants reported in the United Kingdom (UK),” read the statement released by Moderna.

It also confirmed to perform additional tests of its vaccine in the coming weeks to check the effectiveness against the new strain of the virus.

“We plan to run tests to confirm the activity of the vaccine against any strain,” added the release.

