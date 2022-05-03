Morning brief: ‘WW2 lessons forgotten by Russia,’ says Zelensky on Hitler remark, and all the latest news
WW-2 lessons forgotten by Russia: Zelensky on ‘Hitler had Jewish origin' comment
Russia seems to have forgotten the lessons of the second World War, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday in his daily address in yet another series of strong remarks amid Moscow’s offensive and Kyiv’s resistance with the war entering the tenth week. Read more
On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for ‘togetherness, brotherhood’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night extended his greetings on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr. Read more
Watch: Sanju Samson's unusual DRS protest against umpire's wide call sparks debate in KKR vs RR IPL match
The 19th over of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was full of drama. Read more
Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings Indian glamour, nails Met Gala look in Sabyasachi saree & Schiaparelli bustier
Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla brought the Indian representation to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet and won over the desi internet. Read more
Shaan on hosting Mika Singh's 'swayamvar', Mika Di Vohti: ‘I have saved many marriages, do counselling'
Shaan, better known for his evergreen romantic numbers, is all set to host upcoming reality show, Mika Di Vohti. Read more
Supreme Court draft ruling rejects abortion rights: Report
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting the constitutional right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion circulated inside the court, Politico reported. A ruling overturning Roe would be transformational -- legally, politically and socially. In the Supreme Court's modern history, no draft decision has been disclosed publicly while a case was pending. Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said the court had no comment.
Will (and when) Biden visit Ukraine? Here’s what White House said
US President Joe Biden would "love to visit Ukraine," but there are no current plans for him to do so, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday as the war entered its 69th day. Psaki said the White House would continue to assess the situation, and underscored the Biden administration's objective to reopen the US Embassy and have US diplomats on site.
Trump in court: $10,000 daily fine for contempt, record search 'unconscionable'
In a court appeal, a lawyer for Donald Trump said Monday it is “unconscionable and indefensible” for the ex-president to be held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn't possess. Habba told State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan a week ago that she met with Trump to ensure he had no records and there were none to be found. She said the additional submissions last week amounted to “extraordinary efforts to comply.”
Biden, Trudeau among world leaders to extend Eid greetings
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, restoring celebrations of the Muslim festival at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them. Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan after the moon is sighted, is being celebrated by the Muslim community around the globe. He was forced to hold a virtual celebration last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
