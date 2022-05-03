On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for ‘togetherness, brotherhood’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night extended his greetings on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr. Sending his “best wishes”, PM Modi wished for “togetherness and brotherhood in the society”, along with “health and prosperity.”

“Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on the occasion. Greeting “fellow citizens” on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, the president mentioned that the festival “inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society.”

"Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to the distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society," President Ram Nath Kovind Kovind said.

President Kovind further added, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

People across India are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr on May 3 as the holy month of fasting - Ramadan came to end. In many parts of the world, the festival was celebrated on Monday. The festival is celebrated by feasting, praying, family gatherings, exchanging gifts, and helping the needy. Eid - one of the most important Islamic festivals lasts for three days.