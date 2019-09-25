New Delhi -°C
Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment investigation of Donald Trump
Pelosi for months has resisted calls to be impeachment proceedings, but a stream of Democrats over the past two days have shifted from urging caution on impeachment to backing action after revelations that Trump pushed Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden.world Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:49 IST
Washington
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying he had violated the constitution in seeking help from Ukraine to hurt Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.
“Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”
