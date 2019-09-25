Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment investigation of Donald Trump

world

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:49 IST

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying he had violated the constitution in seeking help from Ukraine to hurt Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.

“Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 01:30 IST