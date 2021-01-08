Nancy Pelosi speaks to US army chief regarding Trump’s access to nuclear codes

world

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:51 IST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has spoken with the senior-most US military official about President Donald Trump and the safety of nuclear codes in his remaining days in office. She also said that Congress will move to oust him from office if members of his cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment to do so.

Pelosi will speak with her Democratic caucus members Friday about the way forward on trying to remove Trump before Joe Biden takes over as president Jan. 20. Few Republicans have yet endorsed the effort.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi alerted fellow Democrats that she is concerned that an “unhinged” President Donald Trump would access nuclear launch codes and order a military strike, and wants Pentagon officials to take precautions.

Pelosi said she spoke with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley about “available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike” in his remaining days in office.

Pelosi also said in a letter to colleagues that Congress will try to remove Trump from office if his cabinet doesn’t act.

“Today, following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office – immediately,” Pelosi said. “If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action.”