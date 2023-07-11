Home / World News / Kathmandu-Bound Helicopter Missing LIVE Updates: 6 reportedly onboard including 5 foreign nationals
Live

Kathmandu-Bound Helicopter Missing LIVE Updates: 6 reportedly onboard including 5 foreign nationals

Jul 11, 2023 12:15 PM IST
OPEN APP

Nepal helicopter LIVE: The chopper that has call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12am (Local Time). There were fiveforeign nationals on the missing chopper.

Nepal helicopter LIVE: A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing Tuesday and contact was lost with the aircraft, aviation authorities said according to local media reports.

Search efforts were underway for the missing aircraft.
Search efforts were underway for the missing aircraft.(AP)

The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists on a sightseeing tour to the world’s highest peak and was returning to the capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday morning. Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter's flight route.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 11, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    Initial media reports say there are 5 ‘Mexican nationals’ on board

    The passengers aboard the helicopter are reported to be five Mexican nationals, whose identities have yet to be disclosed and pilot senior captain Chet B Gurung, PTI reported citing Himalayan Times newspaper.

  • Jul 11, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    6 reportedly onboard including 5 foreign nationals missing

    A Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday. The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 am, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying. (PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal

Kathmandu Helicopter LIVE: 6 reportedly onboard including 5 foreign nationals

world news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Nepal helicopter LIVE: The chopper that has call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12am (Local Time). There were fiveforeign nationals on the missing chopper.

Search efforts were underway for the missing aircraft.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

Peru declares health emergency over Guillain-Barre syndrome. What is it?

Peru has declared a 90-day national health emergency due to a spike in cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Peru declared a 90-day national state of emergency after a spike in cases of a rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome(Representative image)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 12:00 PM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

Helicopter carrying 5 foreign nationals goes missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal on Tuesday.

Photo for representational purpose only. (AP file)
world news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:10 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

This could be NATO's plan for Ukraine. Not membership but ‘protection’ from…

Turkey finally dropped its veto to Swedish membership for NATO which the alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called a “historic step”.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 11:12 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Pakistan: 86 people killed, 151 injured since June 25 amid heavy rainfall

The NDMA stated that six people died and nine others were wounded in the heavy rains across Pakistan in the past 24 hours.

As many as 97 houses have also been damaged as torrential rain continues to play havoc across the country. (File)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 10:46 AM IST
ANI |

A spoof video of buying cars. Then, man detained in UAE for ‘insulting society'

In the video, the man was filmed in traditional Emirati dress as he enters a luxury car showroom.

The man's detention was ordered by the Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 10:11 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

‘Her fiancé literally saw her swept away’: New York, Vermont submerged

New York and Vermont were the hardest hit states with more rain expected overnight.

Flooding surrounds a parking lot, in Highland Falls, Orange County, New York.(Reuters)
world news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 09:04 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Migrants from Honduras become driving forces in San Francisco's ‘drug market’

The migrants often commute to their street-dealing posts via public transportation and “conduct business like they’re going to a job,” said San Francisco Mayor.

Migrants from Honduras have become driving forces in San Francisco's drug market(Getty Images)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 08:48 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

World Population Day 2023: Why is it celebrated? All you need to know

World Population Day focuses on the urgency and importance of population issues. It was established by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1989.

World Population Day focuses on the urgency and importance of population issues. (File)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 08:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Heavy rain triggers floods in southern Japan; six dead, 3 missing

Japan is the latest country to be hit by unusually heavy rain in recent days that has raised new fears of the pace of climate change.

Mud and debris cover a street following a flood in Tanushimarumachi in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, on July 10, 2023, after heavy rains hit wide areas of Kyushu island in Japan. (AFP)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Watch: ‘Confused’ Joe Biden ‘escorted’ across lawn by King Charles when…

King Charles was seen attempting to hurry Joe Biden along at one point.

US president Joe Biden walks with Britain's King Charles III during a ceremony before their meeting at Windsor Castle.(Reuters)
world news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 10:13 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Agitate US? Wagner wanted to seize Russia's nukes during Vladimir Putin mutiny

A Wagner contingent “managed to get into a zone of special interest, as a result of which the Americans got agitated.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin(AP)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 07:21 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

More than half of America's beaches contaminated with poop and sewage: Report

The report highlights that the beaches are also polluted with human and animal excreta which get dumped into the ocean from sewage overflows, factory farms etc.

According to a report, more than half of America's beaches are contaminated with poop and sewage(Getty Images)
world news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 07:18 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Joe Biden puts his hand on King Charles' back. So, royal protocol broken?

The leaders then walked up a few stairs as a band played the national anthems of both the countries.

Britain's King Charles and US president Joe Biden walk together in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 06:35 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine will be in NATO, Zelensky asserts

US president Joe Biden will meet with Zelensky one-on-one at the summit, news agency Reuters reported quoting a US official.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky(AP)
world news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 06:35 AM IST
ByMallika Soni
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out