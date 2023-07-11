Kathmandu-Bound Helicopter Missing LIVE Updates: 6 reportedly onboard including 5 foreign nationals

Nepal helicopter LIVE: A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing Tuesday and contact was lost with the aircraft, aviation authorities said according to local media reports. Search efforts were underway for the missing aircraft.(AP)

The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists on a sightseeing tour to the world’s highest peak and was returning to the capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday morning. Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter's flight route.

