Kathmandu-Bound Helicopter Missing LIVE Updates: 6 reportedly onboard including 5 foreign nationals
Nepal helicopter LIVE: The chopper that has call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12am (Local Time). There were fiveforeign nationals on the missing chopper.
The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists on a sightseeing tour to the world’s highest peak and was returning to the capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday morning. Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter's flight route.
- Jul 11, 2023 12:13 PM IST
Initial media reports say there are 5 ‘Mexican nationals’ on board
The passengers aboard the helicopter are reported to be five Mexican nationals, whose identities have yet to be disclosed and pilot senior captain Chet B Gurung, PTI reported citing Himalayan Times newspaper.
- Jul 11, 2023 12:02 PM IST
6 reportedly onboard including 5 foreign nationals missing
A Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday. The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 am, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying. (PTI)