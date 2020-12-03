Opposition warns Imran Khan of violence if govt attempts to obstruct rally in Lahore

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:20 IST

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday warned the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against creating hurdles for the upcoming Lahore rally by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), stating that the government would be responsible if the situation turns violent.

Sanaullah made the statements as was talking to reporters following a PDM meeting wherein the opposition parties reviewed arrangements for the December 13 rally and devised strategies for the planned protest, reported Geo News.

Reiterating that the opposition was only demanding free and fair elections, the PML-N leader said the alliance’s next power show in Lahore would act as a referendum against the selected and puppet government of Imran Khan.

“December 13 will be the day when people from across the country will come out against this fascist government,” said Sanaullah.

The PDM has announced that it would hold the public gathering in Lahore at all costs, and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will host a meeting on December 7 in Lahore to finalise the arrangements ahead of the rally, hosted by the PML-N, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, PML-N secretary information Marriyyum Aurangzeb advised Imran Khan to ‘gracefully’ resign before the public shows him the door on December 13.

In response to the upcoming jalsa, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the government will not create any obstacles for the PDM jalsa as the rally is a ‘big obstacle in itself’.

Taking to his Twitter account, he further wrote that all PDM rallies have flopped and failed to exert any pressure on the government.

This comes after the fifth power show of the PDM began on Monday amid the government’s desperate attempts to obstruct it.

The PDM has held four similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16.