e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak Army, ISI planning to declare Karachi federal territory with China’s support: MQM leader Altaf Hussain

Pak Army, ISI planning to declare Karachi federal territory with China’s support: MQM leader Altaf Hussain

MQM leader Altaf Hussain said that federal ministers of Imran Khan’s PTI government are making open statements in the favour of “nefarious” design of Army to take Karachi in the control of Islamabad.

world Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
London
MQM leader Altaf Hussain called people to come forward to foil this conspiracy of Army and Pakistan government.
MQM leader Altaf Hussain called people to come forward to foil this conspiracy of Army and Pakistan government. (HTFile Photo )
         

Pakistan Army and Pak spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence with the support of China is planning to declare Karachi a federal territory to usurp its resources, Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain said.

“Pakistan Army and ISI along with China have completed its nefarious design to declare Karachi a federal territory to usurp its resources,” a statement quoted Hussain as saying.

Hussain remarks come in response after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he has asked the Army to assist the authorities in cleaning up in the aftermath of the rain in Karachi.

“According to the nefarious design, under the guise of the task of cleaning the city, Karachi is being handed over to the Army,” Hussain said.

He said that federal ministers of PTI government are making open statements in the favour of “nefarious” design of Army to take Karachi in the control of Islamabad.

“Rather than to give more autonomy, rights and power to Karachi, Imran Khan-led government is trying to take into federal control of this megacity, is strongly condemnable,” the MQM leader said.

Altaf Hussain called people to come forward to foil this conspiracy of Army and Pakistan government.

tags
top news
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
MP Congress leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Congress leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In