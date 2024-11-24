Menu Explore
Pakistan halts mobile, and internet amid security concerns over Imran Khan protests

AP |
Nov 24, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Pakistan suspended mobile and internet services in areas with security concerns ahead of a protest by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan on Sunday suspended mobile and internet services “in areas with security concerns” as supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan geared up for a protest in the capital.

As supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan prepared for a rally in the capital, Pakistan stopped internet and mobile services on Sunday "in areas with security concerns."
As supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan prepared for a rally in the capital, Pakistan stopped internet and mobile services on Sunday "in areas with security concerns."

The government and Interior Ministry posted the announcement on social media platform X, which is banned in Pakistan. They did not specify the areas, nor did they say how long the suspension would be in place.

“Internet and mobile services will continue to operate as usual in the rest of the country,” the posts said. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year and has over 150 criminal cases against him. But he remains popular and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated.

His supporters rely heavily on social media to demand his release and use messaging platforms like WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

Pakistan has already sealed off the capital Islamabad with shipping containers and shut down major roads and highways connecting the city with PTI strongholds in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government is imposing social media platform bans and targeting VPN services, according to monitoring service Netblocks. On Sunday, Internet-access advocacy group, Netblocks said live metrics showed WhatsApp backends are restricted in Pakistan, affecting media sharing on the app.

Last month, authorities suspended the cellphone services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to thwart a pro-Khan rally. The shutdown disrupted communications and affected everyday services such as banking, ride-hailing and food delivery.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
