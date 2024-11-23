37 killed in sectarian violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours

At least 37 people have been killed, and over two dozen others injured in tribal sectarian clashes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past 24 hours, PTI reported citing police on Saturday. More than 30 people are reported injured, the official added. Mourners bury a body of a person killed when gunmen fired on vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims Thursday, after his funeral prayer in Parachinar, main town of Kurram district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussain Ali)(AP)

The violent confrontation between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in the Kurram district, near the Afghanistan border, erupted after a deadly attack on a convoy of passenger vans on Thursday near Parachinar, which claimed 47 lives.

Senior officials from the administration and police have been dispatched to the conflict zone via helicopter to address the escalating tensions.

Despite efforts to restore order in the troubled area, communications from tribal elders indicate the potential for further escalations.

A high-ranking government team, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa law minister, chief secretary, and inspector general of police, has been sent to the Kurram tribal district to help stabilise the region, officials confirmed. The delegation’s mission is to address the security crisis in the district, which has been gripped by intense sectarian violence.

Homes and shops damaged

The ongoing clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Pakistan's Kurram district have intensified, with both sides using heavy and automatic weapons, according to police.

Homes and shops have sustained damage in the violence, prompting residents from several villages to flee to safer areas.

Muhammad Hayat Hassan, chairman of the Private Education Network, confirmed that all schools and colleges in the district remained closed on Saturday due to the unrest.

Videos from the conflict zone revealed at least six bodies of the attackers and some charred remains of victims.

Police reported receiving information about six women being taken captive but noted that limited connectivity in the area is hindering further verification.

Gunfire persisted throughout the day in Balishkhel, Khar Kali, Kunj Alizai, and Maqbal, with intermittent shooting still occurring in at least three locations in the district. The Thall-Sada-Parachinar Highway remains closed, cutting off traffic to the Kohat district.

Tribal leaders have voiced serious concerns, highlighting that they had been urging the government for the past month and a half to ensure the safety of citizens travelling in the area.

Recent incidents of violence

In September, violent clashes between Shia and Sunni tribes over a land dispute in Kurram district resulted in more than 50 fatalities and 120 injuries over eight days. The intensity of the conflict led to the closure of the Parachinar-Peshawar highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border, severely disrupting transportation and mobility in the region.

Two weeks ago, over 100,000 people joined a peace march demanding the reopening and securing of the main highway. Following the demonstration, the government pledged to provide safe convoys for travellers.

The roadblock has exacerbated shortages of essential supplies, including food, fuel, and medicines, making life increasingly difficult for local residents.

The violence spread to areas such as Balishkhel, Sadda, Khar Kallay, Peewar, and Maqbal. These areas, bordering Afghanistan's Khost, Paktia, Logar, and Nangarhar provinces—known strongholds of ISIS and the Pakistan Taliban—remain highly volatile.

Similar tribal conflicts in July in the same region left dozens dead and over 225 injured, highlighting the ongoing instability in Kurram.

(With PTI inputs)