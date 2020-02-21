Pakistan hopeful Donald Trump will pursue offer of Kashmir mediation

world

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 02:05 IST

Pakistan on Thursday expressed hope that US President Donald Trump during his visit to India next week will take “some concrete practical steps” on his offer of mediation on Kashmir.

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui hoped the offer of mediation expressed by President Trump “will be taken forward through some concrete practical steps.”

In January, Trump repeated his offer to “help” resolve the Kashmir issue during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. India maintains that there is no scope for any third-party mediation.