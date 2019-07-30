e-paper
17 killed as Pakistani military plane on training flight crashes in Rawalpindi

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or the type of aircraft involved.

world Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad
Pakistan army officials examine the site of a plane crash in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Pakistan army officials examine the site of a plane crash in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.(AP photo)

A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early on Tuesday, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians, an army statement said.

Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash, which set off a fire. Rawalpindi is close to the capital, Islamabad, and is where the headquarters of the Pakistan army is based.

The website of newspaper The News carried footage showing a building engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or the type of aircraft involved.

Military and civilian rescue teams were at the scene and extinguished the fire and took the injured to hospital, the statement from the army’s communications wing said.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 07:12 IST

